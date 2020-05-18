Marlene Yarger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Yarger 86, a guest of Ridgeview Elder Care Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville and formerly of Sanborn, rural Houtzdale passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at the center.

Born April 29, 1934 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Clair and Ann (Post) Silvis.

Marlene was a member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church.

Marlene was a homemaker. She enjoy flower gardening and raising and riding her horses.

On October 3, 1955, she married Gerald Yarger, who preceded her in death on August 19, 2006

Surviving are four daughters; Cathy (Walt) Timblin of Woodland, Tammy (Terry) Welder of Houtzdale, Crystal (Walt) Butler of Osceola Mills and Paula-Rae Gallaher and her companion Bill Green of Woodland.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a sister Beverly Stiles of Grampian.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, four brothers Dorcas, Howard, Bill and Lemoine.

In honoring Marlene's wishes there will be no visitation or service.

Donations in Marlene's memory may be made to Ridgeview Elder Care, 30 4th Ave, Curwensville, Pa. 16833

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved