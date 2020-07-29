Marlin Dean Luzier, 77, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.



Mr. Luzier was born August 4, 1942 in Clearfield, the son of Claude Dean and Mildred (Jordan) Luzier.



Marlin is survived by his wife, Melva J. (Goodrow) Luzier whom he married November 3, 1962, four children; Allan D. Luzier of Wallaceton, Pamela Bowery and Carol Peterson both of Clearfield and Becky Button of Woodland, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two brothers; Rodney J. Luzier and Randall L. Luzier both of Clearfield and a number of nieces and nephews.



Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Robert Croft officiating.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store