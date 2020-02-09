|
Marlowe Ashley Desmett, 79, of Curwensville died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born April 22, 1940 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Ashley V. and Florence (Howe) Desmett.
On Sept. 1, 1962, he wed the former, Sarah L. McGee, who survives along with three children, Sherrie Smeal and her husband, Gene of Curwensville and Michelle Daub and her husband, Clark and Michael Desmett and his wife, Robin, both of Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating.
Burial will be in the Old Zion Cemetery in Berwinsdale.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020