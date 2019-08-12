|
Martena Beryl Rogers, 62, of Mill Hall passed on Aug. 7, 2019 at The Gatehouse, Divine Providence Hospital.
She was born Oct. 27, 1956 in Clearfield, the daughter of Florence (Shrock) Rogers and the late Henry L. Rogers Jr.
Tena graduated from the Clearfield Area High School, then received her Bachelor's degree in music education at Mansfield University and her Master's degree in theatre arts at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.
She taught music in the Keystone Central School District at Renovo Elementary for 34 years. During her time at Bucktail High School, she was the Marching Bucks band front advisor and director of various plays and musicals.
She started her theatre career in Clearfield in 1976, was on the board of directors at the Community Theatre League in Williamsport for many years and was an active member of the Millbrook board of directors in Mill Hall.
In all of these venues, St. John's Studio Theatre, Clearfield, Clearfield Community Theatre (CAST), Community Theatre League Williamsport (CTL) and Mill Brook Playhouse - Summer Stock - Mill Hall, Martena participated in many productions as director, musical director, choreographer and actress.
From 1997 until present, Martena was the accompanist for the Renovo Area Community Choir.
She was most recently preceded in death by her aunt, Alta S. Rishel, of Clearfield.
In addition to her mother, Flossie, she's survived by her brother, Gregory L. (Lisa) Rogers of Florida; brother, Daniel C. (Teresa) Rogers of Bellefonte; sister, Susan R. (Frank) Libert of New Jersey; and brother, Hank (Carol) Rogers of Lebanon; as well as two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m., at the Millbrook Playhouse.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019