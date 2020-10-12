Martha A. "Marty" Schropp, age 75 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.



Born on March 17, 1945 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Mary O'Reilly Case.



On May 10, 1985 she married Harry W. Schropp. He survives.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.





