1/
Martha A. "Marty" Schropp
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha A. "Marty" Schropp, age 75 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.

Born on March 17, 1945 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Mary O'Reilly Case.

On May 10, 1985 she married Harry W. Schropp. He survives.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved