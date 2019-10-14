|
Martha Louise Tatanish, 87, of Smithmill died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Born Feb. 16, 1932 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Wasco and Anna (Semetosky) Lashinsky.
She was a member of St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale. She was a graduate of the Bigler Township High School.
She was a past president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6321 Ladies Auxiliary, Smithmill; elected six terms as Gulich Township's Democratic chair; past auditor for the Gulich Township Supervisors; a past member of the Madera Archery Club; and a past secretary of the Madera High School Alumni Association.
Martha, along with her husband, owned and operated the A&M Market in Smithmill for 15 years.
She was a bright, witty and loved to talk politics. She was an active volunteer for many community organizations.
On Nov. 8, 1952 in Maryland, she married Alex Tatanish, who preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2007.
She's survived by two daughters, Coleen (Robert) Heim of Hollidaysburg and Marleen (James) Durfee of Midlothian, Va., and a son, Alex (Sarah) Tatanish of Harrisburg.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brandon Heim of New York City, N.Y., Lindsey of Norfolk, Va., and Lauren of Long Island, N.Y., and two sisters, Ellen Longenecker of Tyrone and Marie Lidgett of Smithmill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Katherine Barno, Ann Richtscheit, Helen Tutokey and Evelyn Novak; and four brothers, Andrew, Frank, Jack and Paul Lashinsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Scott Lil as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Friday, all at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale.
Father Lil will recite the Prayer of Transfer at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Martha will be fondly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and loyal friend.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019