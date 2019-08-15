|
Martha "Louise" Niel, 74, of Reynoldsville died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Dec. 16, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Laura "Luella" (Kramer) Kelichner.
On Aug. 6, 1966, she married her husband of 53 years, Paul A. Niel, who survives along with two sons, Paul M. Niel and his wife, Mary of DuBois and Philip E. Niel and his wife, Betsey of Flemingsburg, Ky., and two daughters, Lisa A. Wingert and her husband, Dennis of Luthersburg and Pamela L. Kite and her husband, James of Reynoldsville.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Newell officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019