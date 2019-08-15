Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Niel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha "Louise" Niel


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
Martha "Louise" Niel Obituary
Martha "Louise" Niel, 74, of Reynoldsville died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Dec. 16, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Laura "Luella" (Kramer) Kelichner.

On Aug. 6, 1966, she married her husband of 53 years, Paul A. Niel, who survives along with two sons, Paul M. Niel and his wife, Mary of DuBois and Philip E. Niel and his wife, Betsey of Flemingsburg, Ky., and two daughters, Lisa A. Wingert and her husband, Dennis of Luthersburg and Pamela L. Kite and her husband, James of Reynoldsville.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Newell officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.