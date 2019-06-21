|
Martin C. "Marty" Kephart, 48, of Gearhartville, Philipsburg RD, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.
Born April 21, 1971 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Calvin A. Kephart and Mary Lou (Kadash) Schnarrs and her husband, Duane of Gearhartville.
In addition to his mother, he's survived by two daughters, Rebecca Anne Kephart and her fiancée, Lauryn Weaver of Pinchy and Vanessa Morgan Kephart of Philipsburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 23, 2019
