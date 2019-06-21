Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Kephart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin C. "“Marty”" Kephart


1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Martin C. "“Marty”" Kephart Obituary
Martin C. "Marty" Kephart, 48, of Gearhartville, Philipsburg RD, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.

Born April 21, 1971 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Calvin A. Kephart and Mary Lou (Kadash) Schnarrs and her husband, Duane of Gearhartville.

In addition to his mother, he's survived by two daughters, Rebecca Anne Kephart and her fiancée, Lauryn Weaver of Pinchy and Vanessa Morgan Kephart of Philipsburg.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.