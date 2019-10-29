Home

Martin M. Beninsky


1933 - 2019
Martin M. Beninsky Obituary
Martin M. Beninsky, 86, of Smithfield, Va., and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Coliseum Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, Va.

Born April 26, 1933 in Mahanoy City, Pa., he was the son of the late Martin M. and Vera (Sachalowsky) Beninsky.

He's survived by two daughters, Kathy Jay and her husband, Richard of Smithfield, Va., and Sue Mazza and her husband, Paul of Centre Hall and one son, Marty Beninsky and his wife, Tammy of Trevorton, Pa.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
