Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beightol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Beightol


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary A. Beightol Obituary
Mary A. Beightol, 91, of Clearfield died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard.

Mrs. Beightol was born March 8, 1928 in Clearfield, the daughter of William E. and Elva M. (Gingery) Adams.

She's survived by her husband, Paul B. Beightol, to whom she was married June 29, 1986, along with her daughter, Holly L. McGroarty and her husband, William of Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -