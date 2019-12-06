|
Mary A. Beightol, 91, of Clearfield died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard.
Mrs. Beightol was born March 8, 1928 in Clearfield, the daughter of William E. and Elva M. (Gingery) Adams.
She's survived by her husband, Paul B. Beightol, to whom she was married June 29, 1986, along with her daughter, Holly L. McGroarty and her husband, William of Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.
