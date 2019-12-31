Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kitko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kitko


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Kitko Obituary
Mary Ann Kitko, 89, of Beccaria died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Lansdale-Abington Hospital.

Born March 7, 1930 in Beccaria, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Knuth) Franko.

She's survived by a daughter, Marijo Washburn of Collegeville and a son, Kenneth Kitko of Beccaria.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -