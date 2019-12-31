|
Mary Ann Kitko, 89, of Beccaria died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Lansdale-Abington Hospital.
Born March 7, 1930 in Beccaria, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Knuth) Franko.
She's survived by a daughter, Marijo Washburn of Collegeville and a son, Kenneth Kitko of Beccaria.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020