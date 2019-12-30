Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Betton Winkelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Betton Winkelman


1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Anne Betton Winkelman Obituary
Mary Anne Betton Winkelman, 74, of DuBois died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.

Born Aug. 7, 1945 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Dougherty) Challingsworth.

She's survived by two sons, Donald Betton and his wife, Jill and Paul T. "P.T." Betton and his long-time companion, Marcy Scott, all of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -