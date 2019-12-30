|
Mary Anne Betton Winkelman, 74, of DuBois died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born Aug. 7, 1945 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Dougherty) Challingsworth.
She's survived by two sons, Donald Betton and his wife, Jill and Paul T. "P.T." Betton and his long-time companion, Marcy Scott, all of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020