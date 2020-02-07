|
Mary Anne Masisak, 69, of Woodmere, N.Y., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at South Nassau Hospital in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Born in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vina (Patt) Masisak.
A visitation was held at the Perry Funeral Home in Lynbrook, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church with Father Bill Barron as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Assumption of the blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
