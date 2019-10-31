Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Mary Beth Erickson, 51, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born Nov. 19, 1967 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Dennis Folmar and his wife, Linda of Dayton, Ohio and Kathleen (Berkley) Folmar of Pleasantville, Pa.

She was wed to Wayne Erickson for 13-plus years, and he survives in Clearfield along with her children, Julie Lopez of Philipsburg and Harry Wayne (H.W.) Erickson of Clearfield.

Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Barry Folmar officiating. Burial will be in Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2019
