Mary D. Johnson


1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Mary D. Johnson Obituary
Mary D. Johnson, 56, of Curwensville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born June 3, 1962 in Renova, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Edna O. (Schmoke) Summerson.

She wed Thomas E. Johnson, who survives in Curwensville.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
