Mary E. Battitori, 95, of DuBois died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Oct. 31, 1923 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Penvose) Carlson.
She's survived by one son, Vincent Suplizio and his wife, Linda of Rochester, N.Y., and two daughters, Mary Margaret Causgrove of Cleveland, Ohio and Rose Koch and her husband, Martin of Ridgway.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
