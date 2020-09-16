1/
Mary E. Gresock
1935 - 2020
Mary E. Gresock, age 85 of Sykesville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on April 5, 1935 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Bodner) Sackash.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 PM – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 AM from the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.


Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
SEP
18
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
