Mary E. Nearhood


1930 - 2019
Mary E. Nearhood Obituary
Mary E. Nearhood, 88, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Born July 27, 1930 in Morris Township, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Boggan) Smith.

Surviving are her children, Dorothy Glass and her husband, David of Morrisdale and Alice J. Harshbarger and her husband, Charles of Akron, Pa.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.

Burial will be in the Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 25 to July 27, 2019
