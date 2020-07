Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary E. Teats, age 77 of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Winburne.



Born January 4, 1943 in Karthaus, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Rauch) McGonigal.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

