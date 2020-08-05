Mary Ellen Read, 72, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2020 at the home of her sister in Clearfield.
Born July 25, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Spackman) Read. Mary Ellen had first been the Laboratory Manager at Clearfield Hospital for 27 years and then was the Compliance and Privacy Officer for DuBois Hospital Corporate for 15 years until her retirement.
She was a 1966 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a 1970 graduate of Thiel College with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and Biology
She is a member of the Curwensville Community C.A.R.E Group, the Curwensville Regional Development Corporation, a former member of the Curwensville Borough Council where she had served as President, the Curwensville/Pike Township Historical Society, and was a founding member of the Western Pennsylvania Compliance Committee (for State Hospitals in Western Pennsylvania).
Surviving are 8 Siblings: Jean Clark, Rodger Read and wife Jeanette, and Rex Read and wife Claudia all of Clearfield; Russell Read of Thousand Oaks, CA; Marilynn Read of DuBois; Peggy Klingelberg and husband Bob of Knoxville, TN; Rodney Read and wife Gail of Albany, NY; and Ray Read and wife Polly of Mass. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother and half-sisters Dorothy, Marie, Dick, and Cordie.
At the request of Mary Ellen, there will be no public visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
The Read Family would like to thank the dedicated nurses of Penn Highlands Hospice: Ruby, Rachel, and LeeAnn
