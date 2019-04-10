|
Mary Ferguson Loddo, 92, of Curwensville passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Father A. Stephen Collins officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833, St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833 or Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital Hospice, 220 Merrill St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019