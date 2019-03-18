Resources More Obituaries for Mary Shimmel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Gladys Shimmel

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Gladys Shimmel, 86, of Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield and formerly of Kylertown, left this world to live an eternal life with our Heavenly Father and Son, Jesus, on March 18, 2019.



She was born Jan. 31, 1933 at the former Philipsburg Hospital, the daughter of the late Edward Moore and Mary Ellen (Mencer) Moore Harris.



She is survived by three children, Diane Inch and her husband, Charles of Port Trevorton; Richard Shimmel and his wife, Cheryl of Wellington, Fla.; and Sharon Michaels and her husband, Rick of Lanse.



Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse, with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating. She will be laid in eternal rest at Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, RR Morrisdale.