Mary Jane Perks, 70, of Philipsburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Mary Jane was born on September 16, 1949, in Winburne, a daughter of the late Stephen Smolko, Sr. and Anna (Weitosh) Smolko.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, with Rev. John Gibbons, officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Anyone attending the visitation and /or funeral service is asked to follow current Covid-19 guidelines concerning the use of masks, social distancing, etc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 29 to May 30, 2020.