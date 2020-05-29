Mary Jane Perks
1949 - 2020
Mary Jane Perks, 70, of Philipsburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.

Mary Jane was born on September 16, 1949, in Winburne, a daughter of the late Stephen Smolko, Sr. and Anna (Weitosh) Smolko.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, with Rev. John Gibbons, officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

Anyone attending the visitation and /or funeral service is asked to follow current Covid-19 guidelines concerning the use of masks, social distancing, etc.

Published in Gant Daily from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
