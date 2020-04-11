|
Mary Jane Rothrock, age 96 formerly of Woodland and more recently a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville, PA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the home.
Born November 16, 1923, at home in Wallaceton, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Wilma (Bumbarger) Shimmel.
On July 15, 1945, she married Morris Wesley Rothrock in the Parsonage of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, PA. Mr. Rothrock preceded her in death on July 8, 1996. Mary had resided in Woodland in the home built by her husband. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and reading "The Progress" daily.
Surviving are her son, Dennis Rothrock and wife, Beverly, of Dover, PA; daughters, Sheila Potts and husband Gary of Morrisdale, and Christine Taylor and husband James of Saegertown, PA.
Mary is survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A great-granddaughter, Tailor (Wilkinson) Pelton preceded her in death November, 2017.
Also surviving are brothers, Rodger Shimmel of Wallaceton, Duane Shimmel, and Marshall Shimmel, of York, PA and Howard Shimmel of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Deceased are sisters, Audrey Mason, Dorothy Johnston and Norma McCloskey, and a brothers, John and Clyde Shimmel.
Mrs. Rothrock faithfully attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Clearfield.
Due to the Covid-19 health concerns there will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Home, Morrisdale PA.
The family would like to thank the Town Square and Therapy Department of Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community for the wonderful care Mary received while there as a resident.
