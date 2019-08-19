Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rupert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Rupert


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Rupert Obituary
Mary Jane Rupert, 95, of DuBois died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Jan. 2, 1924 in Fernandago, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Ann (Cridler) Wymer.

She's survived by her children, Sherry McClure and Jayne Bertram, both of DuBois, and Jim Rupert of Brookville.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.