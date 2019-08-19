|
|
|
Mary Jane Rupert, 95, of DuBois died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Jan. 2, 1924 in Fernandago, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Ann (Cridler) Wymer.
She's survived by her children, Sherry McClure and Jayne Bertram, both of DuBois, and Jim Rupert of Brookville.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019