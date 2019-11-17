|
Mary JoAnn Daly, 86, of Rockton died Nov. 15, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born April 19, 1933, in Brady Township, she was one of nine children of the late Lawrence O. (Sol) and Iona C. (Hoover) Shaffer.
She's survived by two sons, Kevin Daly (Linda) and Dr. Shawn Daly, both of Rockton.
As per her request, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Rockton with Pastor Robert Way officiating.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2019