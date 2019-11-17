Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Rockton, PA
Mary JoAnn Daly


1933 - 2019
Mary JoAnn Daly Obituary
Mary JoAnn Daly, 86, of Rockton died Nov. 15, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.

Born April 19, 1933, in Brady Township, she was one of nine children of the late Lawrence O. (Sol) and Iona C. (Hoover) Shaffer.

She's survived by two sons, Kevin Daly (Linda) and Dr. Shawn Daly, both of Rockton.

As per her request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Rockton with Pastor Robert Way officiating.

Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2019
