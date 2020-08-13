1/1
Mary L. Smith
1935 - 2020
Mary L Smith, 85 Casanova (Munson) passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born on January 31, 1935 in Casanova (Munson), PA, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nowatka) Kress.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered as a loving and kind person. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James K. Smith, who were wed on September 27, 1952.

Mary is survived by her daughter Shelley L. Ruhl (Terry) of Surfside Beach, SC and her son James K. Smith, II (Karen) of Lemont, PA. three grandsons: Benjamin J. Smith (Renee) of Clarksville, PA; Chad J. Smith (Jennifer) of Warriors Mark, PA and Curtis F. Smith (Caitlin) of (Casanova) Munson, PA, and six great grandchildren, Chance, Cole, Elyse, Quinn, Owen and Ethan, and one on the way.

She was a 1952 graduate of Philipsburg High School and received her RN in 1958 from Clearfield School of Nursing. She loved reading, traveling and quilting, winning numerous ribbons at the Clearfield County Fairs. Mary was also devoted to her beloved dachshunds, especially Abbey, Rudy, Wolfie, Spanky and Snoopy.

Family and friends are welcome from 11 to 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, PA. Interment will be private at Allport Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21 st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
I remember Mary when I was growing up. I was one of the Lupton kids from down the road. She was such a nice lady and I am sure she will be missed.
Kathy McKinney
Neighbor
