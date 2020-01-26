Home

Mary Linda Garvey


1949 - 2020
Mary Linda Garvey Obituary
Mary Linda Garvey, 70, of Chester Hill died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 10, 1949 in Philipsburg, the only daughter of the late Asher and Mary (Abate) Gardner.

She's survived by her husband, Robert (Bob); her daughter, Paula Brown and her husband, Tom of State College; and a son, Robert and his wife, Sherri of Venetia.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with Father John Gibbons as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the mass at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 701 Lingle St., Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020
