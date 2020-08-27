Mary Louise DePalma, age 90 of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.



Born on November 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Suzanne (Brilla) DePalma.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.



Friends and family will be received on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store