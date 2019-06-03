Mary Louise Southard, 88, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., Philipsburg.



She was born Jan. 11, 1931 in Houtzdale, a daughter of the late Charles Stephen and Kathleen (Keatley) Luzier.



She was a 1949 graduate of the former Houtzdale-Woodward Joint High School.



She was employed for most of her working career as an operator for Bell Telephone. She was then employed with the former Philipsburg branch of Central Pennsylvania Community Action.



She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg. She was a charter member of her church's Altar – Rosary Society.



She was a member of the former Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Louis, No. 723. She also served for several years on the Philipsburg First Ward election board.



She was married Aug. 20, 1949 in Cumberland, Md., to James A. Southard, who survives of State College.



She's also survived by one daughter, Mary Ann Humm and her husband, Kenneth Brian Humm of State College; two sons, James Stephen Southard of Clearfield and Joseph Southard of Middletown; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Crowley of Houtzdale, in addition to her parents.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.



The recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.



Published in Gant Daily from June 3 to June 6, 2019