Mary M. Coudriet, 93, of Clearfield died Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.



She was born June 30, 1925 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Hayes and Bernice (Cowder) Mayhew.



Mrs. Coudriet retired from The Progress after 16 years as a cleaner. Prior to that, she was employed at McGregor's Sportswear and G&E Sportswear in Clearfield.



She was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church.



She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



She is survived by her nephew, Robert R. Bell Jr. and his wife, Christine of Frenchville; a great-niece, Teresa Scholl and her husband, Gregory of Pennsburg; a great-nephew, Robert R. Bell III and his wife, Kasia of Osceola Mills; and two great-great-nieces, Hadley and Carlie Scholl.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, James W. Coudriet, in 1966 and to whom she was wed July 6, 1951 in Clearfield. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Mayhew and two sisters, Wava Brandsey and Eunice Jean Bell.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, with Dr. Duane A. White officiating.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830, or to the choice of the donor.



Published in Gant Daily from May 6 to May 10, 2019