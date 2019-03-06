|
|
|
Mary Patricia "Pat" Mooney, 87, of Brockway died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Highland View Healthcare.
Born Oct. 22, 1931 in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Margaret (McCarthy) Duffy.
On April 30, 1966, she married her husband of 52 years, F. Joseph Mooney, who survives along with one son, Joe "Duffy" Mooney and his wife, Anne and one daughter, PJ Mooney Malnar and her husband, Mark.
There will be no public viewing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More