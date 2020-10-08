Mary Virginia Wighaman, 84, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Wighaman was born October 21, 1935 in Clearfield, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Elvina A. "Nene" (Biondi) Walker.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, class of 1954. She was co-chairman of their class reunion committee for 55 years.
Mary had worked 19 years at Brody's as office manager, Schreiber Foods formerly Clearfield Cheese Company in accounts receivable for 19 years until the closing of the plant and Dr. Jay L. Arlick as office manager for 9 years until her retirement. After 4 years of retirement she found she wasn't ready for retirement, after which she worked for Dr. Dotsey and Dr. Polintan.
Mrs. Wighaman was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Clearfield where she served on the Rosary and Altar Society and sang in the choir.
She was a member of the Jr. Women's Club and Business and Professional Women's Club.
Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, J. Carl Wighaman whom she married December 28, 1957 at West Side United Methodist Church, her daughter, Barbara Lou Ann Shiner and her husband William A. of Clearfield, two grandchildren; Rebecca Elizabeth Lumpp and her husband Steve of Gibsonia and Matthew Carl Shiner of Pittsburgh, a great grandson, Brooks William Lumpp, a sister, Connie L. Young and her husband Rev. Thomas of Frenchville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Judith Ann Harris and Barbara J. Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM with Father Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3 to 6:00 PM.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
