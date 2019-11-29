|
MaryJane Volosky, 74, of Sabula died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 27, 1945 in Abington, Mass., a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Donovan) Keenan.
She's survived by her husband, Ferdinand "Fred" Volosky, of Sabula, along with her sons, Michael F. Volosky and Mark G. Volosky and his wife, Brittany, all of Sabula.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sabula United Methodist Church with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019