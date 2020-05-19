Matilda M. Zackey, 98, of RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Matilda was born on May 1, 1921, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Durko) Smolko.



She was the last of her generation.



Matilda dedicated her life to her church and to her family.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.



Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store