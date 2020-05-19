Matilda M. Zackey
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matilda M. Zackey, 98, of RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Matilda was born on May 1, 1921, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Durko) Smolko.

She was the last of her generation.

Matilda dedicated her life to her church and to her family.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.

Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved