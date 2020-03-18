|
Staff Sargent Matthew Charles Merritt Fry, 26, of Aurora, Colo., and formerly of Lanse, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Aurora, Colo.
Born Feb. 15, 1994, in State College, he was the son of Michael and Betty (Merritt) Fry, who survive in Lanse.
He met his beloved wife, Tech. Sargent Sable Fry of Aurora, Colo., while both were members of the Air Force Honor Guard.
He's also survived by his siblings, Samuel David Fry and Noah Michael Fry; his feline fur babies, Momo and Bayer; his paternal grandmother, Christine Fry (Ronald Read); aunt and godmother, Sara Merritt; uncles, Scott David Fry and his wife, Ann Fry and Kevin Donald Fry and his wife Christie and cousins, Kestrel, Kymberly, Wesley, Maryn, Raegan and Fellany.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Orvis Charles and Evelyn Lois Merritt; his paternal grandfather, Michael E. Fry Sr.; and an uncle, Rodney Lynn Merritt.
Matthew was employed by the Air Force as an intelligence analyst, and most recently serving as a Military OpELINT Signals Analysis Program (MOSAP) intern.
He was a 2012 graduate of the West Branch Area High School, Allport, where he played on the West Branch Warriors Football team.
He earned an Associate's degree while in the Air Force. He was a member of Lucky Ridge Camp, Black Moshannon, and he loved playing cards and winning at any game.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
There will be a live link on Holy Trinity's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/holytrinitylanse/.
Military honors will be accorded at the church by the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to, AFAS.org, (Air Force Aid Society).
The arrangements are under the care of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020