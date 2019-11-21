Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Maines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Dale Maines


1942 - 2019
Send Flowers
Matthew Dale Maines Obituary
Matthew Dale Maines, 77, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Highland View in Brockway.

Born Sept. 25, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Matthew A. and Edna B. (Wallace) Maines.

Surviving are his children, Clayton Maines and his wife, Wendy of Woodland; Lisa Biggans and her husband, Richard of Clarence; Douglas Maines and his wife, Dusti of Clearfield; and Phyllis Wisor and her husband, Frederick of West Decatur.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Ludrowsky officiating.

Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -