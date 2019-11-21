|
Matthew Dale Maines, 77, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Highland View in Brockway.
Born Sept. 25, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Matthew A. and Edna B. (Wallace) Maines.
Surviving are his children, Clayton Maines and his wife, Wendy of Woodland; Lisa Biggans and her husband, Richard of Clarence; Douglas Maines and his wife, Dusti of Clearfield; and Phyllis Wisor and her husband, Frederick of West Decatur.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Ludrowsky officiating.
Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019