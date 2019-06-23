Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
Matthew Wade McGarry Obituary
Matthew Wade McGarry, 25, of Osceola Mills died Friday, June 21, 2019 in West Decatur, Boggs Township.

Born July 24, 1993 in Clearfield, he's the son of Wade McGarry and his wife, Denise of Morrisdale and Valerie (Baranchak) Christiansen and her husband, Tom of Michigan.

He married Sarah "Katie" (Rudy) McGarry on Aug. 23, 2013 in Kylertown, who survives, along with one daughter, Addison Grace McGarry and one son, Hayden Lee McGarry of Philipsburg.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. D.Z. Lewis Jr. officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. Tuesday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 25, 2019
