Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen M. Harper


1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
Maureen M. Harper Obituary
Maureen M. Harper, 55, of Philipsburg RD, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home.

Born Feb. 15, 1964 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Patricia (Neiman) Fearnley.

On June 22, 2013 in Philipsburg, she married Robert "Bob" Harper, who survives along with six children, Annmarie Bolli, Danielle Bolli, Cherylann Bolli, Anthony Bolli, William Stevens and Kathleen Fearnley.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Chapel of the Oak Hill Cemetery, 560 Maxwell St., Curwensville, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.