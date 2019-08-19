|
|
|
Maureen M. Harper, 55, of Philipsburg RD, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home.
Born Feb. 15, 1964 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Patricia (Neiman) Fearnley.
On June 22, 2013 in Philipsburg, she married Robert "Bob" Harper, who survives along with six children, Annmarie Bolli, Danielle Bolli, Cherylann Bolli, Anthony Bolli, William Stevens and Kathleen Fearnley.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Chapel of the Oak Hill Cemetery, 560 Maxwell St., Curwensville, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019