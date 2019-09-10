|
Maurita "Micki" J. Peters, 75, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 10, 1944 in Concordia, Kan., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lulu Vesta (Stauffer) Peterson.
She was wed to Martin Jerome Peters, who preceded her in death June 26, 2009.
A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Brett Edward Lanich and Tami Lea Fees and her fiancé, Richard Hoover of Winburne and Troy Daniel Lanich and his wife, Astrid of Alma, Ark.; her grandchildren, Brian Beals, Brice Beals, Maddie Lanich, Nick Lanich, Meaghan Feddersen, Seanna Lanich, Dalton Lanich, Tyler Hoover and Katlyn Hoover; great-grandson, Ian Fedderson; and sister, Sharon Schad and her husband, Wayne of Edmond, Okla. She is also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sonja Malo.
Mrs. Peters worked as licensed practical nurse and was active with work, family and friends until she was hospitalized on Sept. 28, 2015.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Lay Minister Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be in the Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
