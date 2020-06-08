Maxine Jane Womer, age 93 of Wilmington, DE, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 3, 1927 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gilbert and Emma (Cassick) McHenry.
On November 28, 1948, in Philipsburg, PA, she wed Kenneth Womer who survives in at home.
Also surviving are her children, Samuel Womer, and his wife Vicki, Seaford, DE; Patricia Womer and her daughter Kelly Womer, Wilmington, DE; Linda Sink and her husband William, Junction City, KS; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and Melissa Breslin, a dear family friend who gave her love and support throughout this whole troubling time, to not only our mother but the whole family, we love and thank you.
Maxine was the last of her generation.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by her grandson, George Kenneth Marvel and her brother, Richard McHenry.
Maxine was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, flowers, and antiques but mostly taking care and loving her family.
There will be a public visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12-2:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with a public funeral service at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home, with Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Kylertown United Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
Memorial contributions may be made to, American Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, New York 10001.
Born February 3, 1927 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gilbert and Emma (Cassick) McHenry.
On November 28, 1948, in Philipsburg, PA, she wed Kenneth Womer who survives in at home.
Also surviving are her children, Samuel Womer, and his wife Vicki, Seaford, DE; Patricia Womer and her daughter Kelly Womer, Wilmington, DE; Linda Sink and her husband William, Junction City, KS; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and Melissa Breslin, a dear family friend who gave her love and support throughout this whole troubling time, to not only our mother but the whole family, we love and thank you.
Maxine was the last of her generation.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by her grandson, George Kenneth Marvel and her brother, Richard McHenry.
Maxine was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, flowers, and antiques but mostly taking care and loving her family.
There will be a public visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12-2:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with a public funeral service at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home, with Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Kylertown United Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
Memorial contributions may be made to, American Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, New York 10001.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.