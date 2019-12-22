Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Cowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder Obituary
Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder, 79, of Bigler and a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the home.

Born June 27, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Carrol N. Sr. and Madeline Louder Cowder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Rex D. Evans officiating.

Burial will be in the Bigler Cemetery, Bigler.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -