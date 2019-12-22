|
Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder, 79, of Bigler and a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the home.
Born June 27, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Carrol N. Sr. and Madeline Louder Cowder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Rex D. Evans officiating.
Burial will be in the Bigler Cemetery, Bigler.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2019