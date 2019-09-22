|
|
|
Melissa K. Getz, 51, of DuBois died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at her home.
Born April 26, 1968 in Wooster, Ohio, she was the daughter of Richard Randles of Massillon, Ohio and the late Rosemary Hixonbaugh.
She's survived by her children, Christopher Snyder and his wife, Julia and Courtney Kline and her husband, Jacob, all of DuBois, and Brandon Rowles of Uniontown.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019