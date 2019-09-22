Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Getz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa K. Getz


1968 - 2019
Send Flowers
Melissa K. Getz Obituary
Melissa K. Getz, 51, of DuBois died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at her home.

Born April 26, 1968 in Wooster, Ohio, she was the daughter of Richard Randles of Massillon, Ohio and the late Rosemary Hixonbaugh.

She's survived by her children, Christopher Snyder and his wife, Julia and Courtney Kline and her husband, Jacob, all of DuBois, and Brandon Rowles of Uniontown.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.