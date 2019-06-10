Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Melvin J. Bates


1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Melvin J. Bates Obituary
Melvin J. Bates, 82, of Philipsburg died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., Philipsburg.

He was born March 11, 1937 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., a son of the late John C. and Emilie (Mehls) Bates.

He's survived by Dollie, his wife of nearly 56 years.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery & Resthaven Gardens, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 12, 2019
