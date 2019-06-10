|
Melvin J. Bates, 82, of Philipsburg died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., Philipsburg.
He was born March 11, 1937 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., a son of the late John C. and Emilie (Mehls) Bates.
He's survived by Dollie, his wife of nearly 56 years.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery & Resthaven Gardens, North Tonawanda, N.Y.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 12, 2019
