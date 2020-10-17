Melvin L. Bock, 100, of Palm Harbor, FL died Oct. 1, 2020.



Born Sept. 19, 1920 in Wallaceton, PA he was the son of Bruce Dare and Ethel Verda Bock.



Melvin graduated from Philipsburg High School in Philipsburg, PA and was also a graduate of Pianoforte Technology, Chicago, IL. He received his BA and MA at Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA.



He served in the 5th Liaison Squadron "Jungle Angels" 10th Air Force, India-Burma Theater, WWII.



Melvin was a high school teacher and piano tuner in central PA, and tuned for Artist's Series at Pennsylvania State University.



He retired in 1981 to Clearwater, Florida.



He enjoyed music, gardening, genealogy and cooking.



Melvin is survived by his brother Merlin E. (Clarabelle) Bock, sisters B. Lois McGee, Jane Ann Smeal, Dessa (Rodger) Shimmel, brother Charles (Mary) and many nieces and nephews.



His parents, sisters Violet (Voyle) Graham, Nellie (Russel) Smeal, brothers, Quenton Bock, Gerald (Pauline) Bock and brother in laws Francis McGee and Howard Smeal, precede him in death.



No services have been scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in the Bock Family Plot, Crown Crest Memorial Park, Clearfield, Pa.

