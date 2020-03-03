|
Meriam M. Alvetro, 96, of DuBois died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born April 16, 1923 in Knoxdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie (Wadding) Weyant.
She's survived by one daughter, Linda McFarland and her husband, Fred of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A private funeral service will be held from the chapel at Morningside Cemetery.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020