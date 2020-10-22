1/
Michael A. Jozefik
1931 - 2020
Michael A Jozefik, 89, of Kylertown passed away on Tuesday, October 20th at Hillsdale Aristacare, Hillsdale, PA.

He was born August 9, 1931 in #10 in Clarence, a son of the late John and Helen (Ludwig) Jozefik.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, October 24th from 9-10:30 am at the Forest Baptist Church located in Winburne, PA.

The funeral will follow at the church at 11am, with interment following at the Messiah Baptist Church cemetery at 2172 Maple Street, Morrisdale.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Community Honor Guard.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
