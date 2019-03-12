|
Michael J. Duffalo, 38, of Brockway died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.
Born March 1, 1981 in DuBois, he was the son of John Duffalo Jr. of DuBois and Susan Jamison Koppenhaver of Troutville.
He's survived by two daughters, Mikayla Duffalo of Brockway and Saige Reed of Ridgway.
There will be no public visitation and a funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
