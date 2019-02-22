Home

Michael J. Visnosky Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Michael J. Visnosky Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Visnosky Jr. of DuBois died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Brookville.

Born Aug. 8, 1947 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late Michael J. Visnosky Sr. and Hannah Margaret Parker Visnosky of Elysburg, Pa.

On Feb. 12, 1994, he married Martha Ellen James, who survives along with one son, Brian Visnosky of Indiana, Pa.

There will be no public visitation.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
