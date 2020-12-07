1/1
Michael Jesse Hummel
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jesse Hummel, 52, of Clearfield died on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1968 in Clearfield, a son of Melva (Butler) Hummel of DuBois and the late Jesse Hummel.

Mike graduated from West Branch High School. He had been employed with RJ Corman Railroad and most recently, Mike owned and operated Michael's Contracting. He enjoyed driving pure stock and street stock race cars. He also had a gift of building anything and enjoyed family gatherings.

In addition to his mother Melva, he is survived by his son, Cahase Hummel; nine siblings, James Hubler and wife Jodi of Dover, Jeff Hubler and wife Mary Jo of IN, John Hummel of DuBois, Doug Hummel of Syracuse, NY, Debra Hummel of Clarksville, TN, Kathleen Geer and husband Delbert of Summerville, Kevin Hummel and wife Sarah of DuBois, Paul Hummel and wife Elizabeth of West Decatur and William Hummel of DuBois; a step brother, Levi Ardery of West Decatur; and numerous other family members.

In addition to his father Jesse, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Hummel; and a nephew, Justin Hummel.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will private. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 6, 2020
Shocked to hear of his passing. Talked to him a few weeks ago about a delayed roof replacement. He seemed upbeat and forward looking. His skill and workmanship quality was second to none. My condolences to his family and friends.
Robert Long
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cindy Lang
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved